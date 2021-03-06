Hospital heating and coolling systems getting an upgrade

HARLAN -- Just as the Myrtue Medical Center roof renovations are close to complete and the cafeteria renovations have been given a green light, all of the construction you see taking place east of the hospital by 12th street is part of Myrtue’s master facility plan.

The trenching, utility connections and installation of cooling equipment is all part of a project which will upgrade the heating and cooling systems at the hospital and position it for the next generation of facility use.



FULL ARTICLE IN THE NA