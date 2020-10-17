HOT CHIP CHALLENGE HIGHLIGHTS!
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:51pm admin
David Guill, Manilla, was the winner of the Paqui #OneChipChallenge held in Harlan Saturday afternoon.
Harlan Sweets and Treats offered the World’s Hottest Chip challenge, as sponsored by Paqui.
Ten people participate in the #OneChipChallenge, which encourages the lovers of spice to give this year’s new Paqui chip a try.
All participants receive a sweatband, sweat towel and promises of a sore stomach, burnt tongue and healthy respect for how hot one chip can be.
As the winner, Guill received a medal and a $25 gift card to Harlan Sweets and Treats, as well as bragging rights.
According to its website, this year the #OneChipChallenge is back with a vengeance. It’s the spiciest lineup ever featuring the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper, along with a new one-two punch from Scorpion Pepper and Sichuan Peppercorn.
“Your taste buds will be begging you to tap out. Do you have what it takes to go head to head with the Reaper? Take the #OneChipChallenge if you dare...,” officials said.
