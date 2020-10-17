HOT CHIP CHALLENGE HIGHLIGHTS!

David Guill, Manilla, was the winner of the Paqui #OneChipChallenge held in Harlan Saturday afternoon.

Harlan Sweets and Treats offered the World’s Hottest Chip challenge, as sponsored by Paqui.

Ten people participate in the #OneChipChallenge , which encourages the lovers of spice to give this year’s new Paqui chip a try.

All participants receive a sweatband, sweat towel and promises of a sore stomach, burnt tongue and healthy respect for how hot one chip can be.

As the winner, Guill received a medal and a $25 gift card to Harlan Sweets and Treats, as well as bragging rights.

According to its website, this year the #OneChipChallenge is back with a vengeance. It’s the spiciest lineup ever featuring the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper, along with a new one-two punch from Scorpion Pepper and Sichuan Peppercorn.