Hotel/Motel Grant application deadline nears

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County’s Hotel/Motel Tax Committee reminds applicants of the upcoming 5 p.m. June 30 deadline for grant applications.

The grants are provided to help promote tourism in Shelby County. Event organizers and attractions can apply. There is a $5,000 maximum available per application.

“Although we have a list of ways the funds can be spent, we encourage applicants to be creative in the way they promote their project,” said Todd Valline, Director of Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Eligible applicants include any individual, agency, group or non-profit organization whose project has a beneficial impact on the promotion of tourism in Shelby County. The Committee encourages creative projects that enhance the lives of the residents of Shelby County and promotes tourism in its communities.

The grant program supports projects promoting Shelby County and its communities as a place to live, work, and visit; promotes the County as a destination; encourages overnight stays in the County’s hotels and motels, generating additional Hotel/Motel Tax; and/or draws new and repeat visitors to the County.

The project must be located within Shelby County.

Grant funds are to be used to attract tourists and individuals outside of the area to Shelby County. Advertising and promotion of events and attractions are the primary anticipated use of the funds, including but not limited to newspaper or radio advertising; brochures or flyers; costs for booth space at a convention, conference, trade, show or county fair (booth registration cost only); social media boosts to specific audiences; signage; mailers; and video creation for advertising and promotion.

Application forms are available on the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry website at https://www.exploreshelbycounty.com/hotelmotel-committee.html

Applicants should include budget information for their project along with the application.

The committee meets quarterly. Applications are due in the Chamber office the last working day of the month prior to the hotel/motel committee meeting.

The grants are reimbursement grants, therefore, the event/project organizer is required to submit paid invoices to the Chamber. As the invoices are received, the Chamber will issue a reimbursement check. Recipients have up to one year to submit the invoices from the time the grant is approved.