Home / Home

How about a Happy Heart Hunt?

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:04pm admin
Kids Activity

Shelby County residents consider this....a Happy Heart Hunt!
    •  Cut out a heart of any size from any material (craft paper, cardboard, wrapping paper, newspaper, fabric, etc.)
    •  Decorate the heart with a positive message or leave it blank.
    •  Tape the heart to a street-facing window to show your love to all.
    •  As word spreads, go on a safe (keeping six feet distance from others) family walk and see how many happy hearts you can find! 

-- Kids for Peace!

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here