How about a Happy Heart Hunt?
Shelby County residents consider this....a Happy Heart Hunt!
• Cut out a heart of any size from any material (craft paper, cardboard, wrapping paper, newspaper, fabric, etc.)
• Decorate the heart with a positive message or leave it blank.
• Tape the heart to a street-facing window to show your love to all.
• As word spreads, go on a safe (keeping six feet distance from others) family walk and see how many happy hearts you can find!
-- Kids for Peace!
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
