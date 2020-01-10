HOW ABOUT SOME POSITIVE NEWS COMING FROM HCHS?!

*Teachers are reviewing information missed from last spring while also maintaining academic standards for the current school year.

*Teachers can have up to 30 students absent a day and work with students to stay caught up with classes and manage all of the late assignments.

*Teachers send individual communication via email to students who are quarantined and working very hard to get them the instruction and keeping them up to date with lessons and classroom content.

*Teachers are stepping in for each other to help cover classes when a co-worker is absent.

*Coaches and fine arts instructors are taking on extra responsibilities due to COVID and are positively taking on these additional steps to ensure Harlan high school can maintain our athletic and fine arts programs.

*Student council is continuing the food backpack program for families needing food assistance.

*Students and staff are working together to sanitize desks and tables at the end of each class period.

*Students volunteer to tutor other students to help them get caught up from missing instruction last spring.

*Students are thankful to be in school and are adapting well to new social distancing rules.

*Students are complying with new rules and guidelines without complaints.

*The lunchroom looks very different from past years, and students are not complaining about the new look

*Students are also helping the lunch staff by wiping down their tables after they are have finished eating.

*Staff is helping sanitize the lunchroom in a concise amount of time before the next shift comes in.

* Girls Cross Country Team is ranked 4th in the state.

*Volleyball team is ranked 15th is ranked in the state.

*Football team is ranked 3rd is ranked in the state

*Staff members who are club sponsors are taking on extra steps to ensure we can provide these extracurricular opportunities for our students.

*We have 99 students signed up for FFA, 75 members in Foreign Language Club, 47 Student Council members, and 35 in the HOSA organization. Kids are excited to be involved!

*Marching Band has "successfully" continued to do marching band with modifications.

*The Harlan Community High School has many other activities finding ways to adjust and offer our students opportunities!

"Special thanks to ALL the students, staff, and families for making the school year work. Please thank the kids and teachers for all of the extra time and work they are putting into instruction/homework without complaints," school officials say.