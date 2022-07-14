HUCKA MOTHER OF THE YEAR

COUNTY — Jenna Hucka was named Shelby County Mother’s Association’s Young Mother of the Year.

Jenna, the daughter of Steve and Paula Kenkel, and the late Nadine Kenkel, was raised in Earling. She graduated from Harlan Community High School in 2003. She majored in Elementary Education at Central College in Pella and earned a Masters in Education from Buena Vista University. Jenna began her career teaching, and for the last six years has been employed as a literacy consultant with Green Hills AEA.

“I want all children to be kind and successful people and help them see what they are capable of, and how they can use their own talents and gifts to help others and make our community better,” she said.

Jenna and her husband, Todd, were married in 2009. He is employed at Schaben Insurance in Panama. The Harlan couple have two children, nine-year-old Prya Nadine and five-year-old Camden. Prya will be in third grade at Harlan Community Intermediate School and Camden will start kindergarten at Harlan Community Elementary this fall.