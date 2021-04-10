ICU bed availability more difficult to find

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center confirmed last week that it is becoming more difficult to find intensive care unit (ICU) beds in regional hospitals for patients needing extra care due to limited availability.

Karen Buman, chief nursing officer, briefed the MMC Board of Trustees Tuesday, Sept. 28 saying it’s become tough finding available hospital beds for those who need them. She said Myrtue is keeping more patients in house and treating them versus transferring to the city.

“We are having a bit of a crisis for people who are really sick,” she said, saying it’s a combination of factors leading to the shortage of ICU beds. It’s a situation being felt nationwide.

“There’s the nursing shortage out there right now,” she said. “We have a lot of patients who I think during COVID didn’t see their doctor, didn’t get their regular check-ups. So there are a lot of people who are really a lot sicker than they maybe normally would have been when they come in to see the doctor.”

She said Myrtue is having difficulty transferring ICU patients out.

“We’ve had some times where we’ve had to keep critical patients here that we would have preferred to send down to an ICU bed.”

