IDPH outlines vaccine plan

STATE -- On Monday, Jan. 18, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) spoke with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding expected increases in vaccine allocation.

IDPH officials said they continue to be in close communication with our federal partners and we will provide updates as we learn more.

“At this time, we continue to move forward with our targeted plan to ensure a swift and equitable process,” the IDPH said in its statement. “Iowa is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

“The next phase, Phase 1B, includes Iowans age 75 and over, as well as other high-risk populations. This next phase will begin receiving vaccinations no later than February 1.”