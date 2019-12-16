IKM-M’s Hagedorn awarded by Special Olympics of Iowa

MANNING – IKM-Manning Special Olympics Coach Beth Hagedorn was inducted into the 2019 Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame during ceremonies December 2 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

Hagedorn was honored, along with seven other volunteers from across Iowa, for her 30 years involved with Special Olympics teaching at IKM and IKM-Manning Schools. She was nominated by IKM-Manning’s Joy Gross, and was recognized for exemplifying what it means to be a leader and innovator in the Special Olympics movement.

Hagedorn, of Irwin, has been a Special Olympics coach for 26 years. She began the middle school program at IKM in 1989, which has grown into middle school through high school involvement.