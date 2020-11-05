IKM-M Seniors honored with banner project

MANILLA -- The IKM-Manning Class of 2020, like the other graduating classes across the United States, entered the world during the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Now, they will graduate amidst a global pandemic which saw them leave school for the last time on Friday, March 13, not knowing they would never enter the halls of the building again as students.

IKM-Manning Special Education Instructor Dan Spooner and other community members came up with the idea recently to work with “I Saw the Sign” in Carroll to have a banner made for each member of the Class of 2020 and have them hung up along 10th Street on the south fence of the football complex.

When the banners are taken down, they will be presented to each member of the class as a keepsake.

Word of the project began to spread and in a short period of time, more than $800 had been collected toward the total cost of $1,170 ($30 each) for the 39 banners needed to honor the class.

It was at that time that the project blossomed into something bigger – an opportunity to not only recognize each graduate but to also make this rather unusual graduation time more special for them while also benefitting businesses throughout the school district in a cooperative effort between the school, its faculty and staff, the school foundation, alumni, and community members.

It was decided that if donations for the project went above and beyond what was needed for the banner display, that each senior would be presented with Chamber Bucks from the district’s communities to support the businesses there.

Spooner commented, “It’s a great relationship builder. Our businesses usually support our school and teams/organizations; in return we can now have the community and alumni support our seniors and our businesses during COVID times.”

In addition to publicizing the effort through the district’s media, the project is being communicated by word of mouth, through the school’s website, and through social media, and school supporters are confident that it will be “funded in no time at all.”

An account for the project has been set up at First National Bank in Manning, with a preliminary goal of $50 per student, and Spooner will be coordinating the effort and communicating information sought by alumni and community members. He can be contacted at bigspoondaddy@gmail.com or at 712.790.9430.

In addition to the account at the bank, checks can be designated for “IKM-Manning School – Seniors” and mailed to 209 10th St., Manning, IA 51455, or contributions can be made using credit card or Paypal by visiting the school webpage, www.ikm-manning.k12.ia.us and clicking on “Support the Seniors” at the top of the page.

About the effort, Spooner commented, “I know that there are so many people that are being affected by what is happening with their jobs/businesses being closed or seriously affected and that in turn is having serious consequences on their personal lives. Those things may make it so that they just cannot be involved with any sort of monetary support, and that is 100 percent understandable. I know that I am in a position that I can help and that there are some others that can and are willing.

“The story of the farmer from Kansas that sent a single N95 mask to the State of New York to be donated to a medical professional to be used for protection of his/her health while treating patients with the virus resonated with me. The man sent what he could! I have spent time with these young ladies and men in the classroom, on the track, on the football field, and in the driver’s education car and wanted to honor them when they had something that is special to many of them basically ripped away from them and they may not get to experience those things.”