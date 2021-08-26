IKM-M shares absentee voting changes

MANNING -- Ahead of a September 14 bond issue vote, the IKM-Manning Community School District is sharing updated Iowa state laws related to absentee voting that have gone into effect this year.

Registered voters may request an absentee ballot any time before Monday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m.

They can download an absentee ballot request form by visiting https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Voters will need to mail or hand deliver the form to their county auditor’s office.

The offices covering IKM-Manning residents include the Audubon County Auditor (318 Leroy St. #4, Audubon, IA 50025); Carroll County Auditor (114 E. 6th St., Carroll, IA 51401); Crawford County Auditor (1202 Broadway, Suite 5, Denison, IA 51442); and Shelby County Auditor (612 Court St., Harlan, IA 51537).

