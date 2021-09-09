IKM-M voters head to polls Tuesday

MANNING – IKM-Manning patrons will head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 14 to cast ballots on a proposed $19.95 million bond issue that, if approved, will provide necessary funding for facilities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the following locations:

• Shelby and Audubon Counties: Irwin Community Building, 404 Ann St., Irwin

• Crawford County: Manilla Fire Station, 553 Main Street, Manilla

• Carroll County: Sacred Heart Church Hall, 203 Sue Street, Manning

Officials said an approved $19.95 million general obligation bond would enable the district to move forward with a series of projects to address facilities needs at its Irwin and Manning campuses. These include a new middle school addition with STEM, SPARK, science classrooms, maker spaces, library, activity commons, gym and locker rooms.

The district would also renovate existing middle school spaces, make renovations at the high school and consolidate high school and middle school administration offices into one location. The elementary administrative offices will remain in Irwin.

Full article in the NA!