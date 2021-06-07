IKM-Manning approves September Petition Vote

MANNING – The IKM-Manning School Board of Education has approved a September petition vote following discussion at its recent board meeting Tuesday, June 29 and a presentation by Donovan Group and 10FOLD.

The board voted 5-1 (Heller nay) approving a September vote as opposed to a November vote, and work will begin to educate the public on what a proposed bond issue could entail as well as needs of the district.

Jerry Gallagher from Donovan Group and Sam Stagg from 10FOLD presented suggested marketing items for a proposed upcoming petition vote, of which details will be forthcoming. Among the items expected soon are a community survey and needs and solutions communications that Gallagher said will “lay out a narrative of what the needs are” of the district.

The input received from the survey will provide information to the district leadership about how stakeholders feel about the solutions presented.

According to its website, “The Donovan Group focuses exclusively on education, delivering school district communications services that help you reach your marketing, public relations and stakeholder engagement goals.

“We leverage our expertise in communications and apply it to K-12 schools and districts.”

10FOLD is an architecture and engineering firm working on the proposal.

