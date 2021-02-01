IKM-Manning Band, Color Guard earn honors



(Photos contributed)

The IKM-Manning Marching Band and Color Guard had a very successful year, earning a number of trophies and medals.



(Photos contributed)

First Row - Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Nicole Watters, Maeve Nielsen, Hollie Blum, Ella Richards, and Emmie Ring. Second Row - Tyler Heaton, Jessica Christensen, Haleigh Davis, MaKenna Simonsen, Gabby Riessen, Ashley Watters, Emma Deets, and Joel McLaws.



(Photos contributed)

First row - Ella Richards, Maeve Nielsen, Haleigh Alexander, and Nicole Watters. Second row - Emmie Ring, Gabby Riessen, Jessica Christensen, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, and Hollie Blum. Third Row - Emma Deets, Joel McLaws, MaKenna Simonsen, Tyler Heaton, and Ashley Watters.



(Photos contributed)

All of the medals and trophies from the fall.