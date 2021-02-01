IKM-Manning Band, Color Guard earn honors
MANNING – The IKM-Manning Marching Band recently finished an outstanding season, earning a number of trophies and medals during a year that could have been further interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Ryan Runyan said the band earned three marching band trophies, was tapped as the viewer’s choice for field show at one contest, and garnered top three honors at state for color guard with seven color guard medalists and a Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association honor band acceptance.
“With accolades like that, you wouldn’t think a pandemic is going on,” said Runyan. “But it is, and despite the circumstances, the IKM-Manning high school band crushed it this fall.”
