IKM-Manning bond issue comes up short

MANNING – Patrons of the IKM-Manning School District voted down a proposed $19.2 million bond issue Tuesday, Sept. 8 that, if approved, would have provided the funding for future facility needs.

While requiring a 60 percent approval to pass, 54.9 percent of voters approved the measure, or 1,049 of the 1,908 total voters across Shelby, Audubon, Crawford and Carroll Counties. There were 859 total “no” votes.

Carroll County voters overwhelmingly approved the bond issue with 785 “yes” votes as compared to 71 “no” votes. Patrons in Shelby, Audubon and Crawford Counties overwhelmingly voted against the measure (see accompanying table).

IKM-Manning Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller expressed appreciation to all who turned out and cast ballots in the special election, and said it will be back to the drawing board for the school board to meet the facility needs of the district.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to vote yesterday for letting their voices be heard,” Miller said. “IKM-Manning is a great, proactive district with a great staff who are doing everything possible for our students with the resources they have.

“We now just have to look at all the options on how to update and repair our facilities not only for now, but for future generations as well.”