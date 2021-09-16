IKM-Manning bond issue defeated

MANNING – Voters in the IKM-Manning School District defeated for the second time a proposed bond referendum that would have funded facility upgrades and renovations at the Manning and Irwin campuses.

Needing 60 percent approval, the 2,104 patrons who cast ballots gave the $19.95 million bond measure a 56.04 percent approval. A total of 1,179 voters cast “yes” ballots while there were 925 “no” votes.

Like the $19.2 million bond presented and defeated in 2020, voters in Carroll County overwhelmingly approved Tuesday’s question with 92.57 percent approval, while patrons in Crawford County and Shelby/Audubon Counties soundly defeated it.

Crawford County saw only a 29.46 percent approval with 170 “yes” votes and 407 “no” votes, while Shelby/Audubon Counties saw a 26.47 percent approval with 162 ‘yes” votes and 450 “no” votes.

