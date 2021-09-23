IKM-Manning Celebrates Homecoming

MANNING -- The IKM-Manning school and community celebrated homecoming this week. Royalty was selected and includes L to R -- Conner Halbur, Taylor Ferneding, Brody Blom, Jersey Bexten, Amos Rasmussen, Katherine Wooster, Luke Ramsey, McKenna Mullen, Tanner Crawford, Bianca Cadwell, Nolan Ramsey, and Delanie Rowedder.

This past week has been “Through the Decades” with the students at IKM-Manning for Homecoming week. Students had the opportunity to dress up for each day’s decade. Monday was 50’s, Tuesday was 60’s and 70’s, Wednesday was 80’s, Thursday was 90’s and 2000’s, and Friday is Spirit Day for the Homecoming Game against the Tri-Center Trojans.

For the Pep Rally this year, Mrs. Skillen explained, “We will have coaches give a few words on their sport, Student Council will have a skit, there will be royalty coronation, cheerleaders will perform cheers and a dance routine, and the band will be playing.”

Last year, due to COVID-19, Homecoming festivities were unlimited. This year, the Pep Rally takes place on the Forman Field. The king and queen will be crowned at the pep rally. The parade will be the same route as in past years.”

There will be an introduction of the IKM-Manning Homecoming Court before the football game tonight. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of the stadium.

The dance will be held after the football game in the cafeteria. Students must be there shortly after the game. The doors lock 30 minutes after the game concludes. The dance ends at midnight.