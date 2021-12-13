IKM-Manning Color Guard claims first place at state competition

DES MOINES – The IKM-Manning Winter Color Guard was crowned champions in Class I Color Guard competition Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association State Color Guard Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The championship comes in the third year the color guard has competed at the event, and follows a third-place finish during the 2020-21 season.

Head Coach Stephanie Vampola-Runyan said the group has been working since this past summer on its routine in preparation for the state competition.

“It’s a long and grueling process putting something like this together, especially with the limited gym time and space available in our district,” Vampola-Runyan said, “but nothing beats walking off the performance floor at Wells Fargo Arena knowing your team put on its best performance.

“That feeling is unreal and makes all the hours of practice pay off.”

