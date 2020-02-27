IKM-Manning, E-EHK supt. sharing okayed
ELK HORN -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and IKM-Manning School Boards have signed off on a sharing agreement for superintendent services.
The one-year sharing agreement for Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller effectively changes the make-up of the work week to allow for more time in the IKM-Manning School District.
This is the end of the third year of sharing between IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK, with the current agreement coming to an end June 30, 2020.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95