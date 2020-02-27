IKM-Manning, E-EHK supt. sharing okayed

ELK HORN -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and IKM-Manning School Boards have signed off on a sharing agreement for superintendent services.

The one-year sharing agreement for Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller effectively changes the make-up of the work week to allow for more time in the IKM-Manning School District.

This is the end of the third year of sharing between IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK, with the current agreement coming to an end June 30, 2020.