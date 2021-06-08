IKM-Manning to hold community meetings on upcoming bond vote

MANNING -- The IKM-Manning Community School District and Board of Education will hold several community meetings focused on the September 14 bond issue vote.

The meetings will allow residents to learn more about the district’s needs and the solution that will appear on the ballot.

Attendees will also be able to ask questions and provide feedback.

The meetings will take place Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Memorial Hall in Manilla; Wednesday, Aug. 25 at IKM-Manning Elementary School; and Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the IKM-Manning High School auditorium.

Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

“Throughout this process, we have turned to the community to seek their input and feedback on how we can best address the facilities needs in our school buildings,” said Sam Hansen, board president.

“Now, we are pleased to host these upcoming meetings to share more information and answer questions. We look forward to meeting with residents over the next several weeks and speaking to the solution we have proposed in the form of a bond issue vote.”

The IKM-Manning Board has called for a bond issue vote that, if approved, would enable the district to move forward with a series of projects to address facilities needs in both Irwin and Manning.

In a new fact sheet released this week, the district is detailing the tax impact associated with the September 14 bond question.

Tax Impact

An approved bond would have a tax rate impact of an additional $9.88 per month ($0.33/day) on a home with a $100,000 assessed value.

For agricultural properties, the impact would be between $2.63 and $3.16 per acre annually, depending on the location of the property.

While there would be an increase, IKM-Manning’s tax rate would remain one of the lowest in the area if the bond is approved, officials said.

“As a board, we aim to keep property taxes as low as possible in our community,” said Hansen.

“We have worked to balance the needs of our students and schools with those of community members, while making the most of every dollar invested in our local schools.

“We want to be completely transparent and ensure our community members know exactly what their tax impact will be if the bond is approved.”

The fact sheet compares IKM-Manning’s tax rate with those of neighboring school districts. Community members may also use it to calculate their own tax impact based on the value of their home, property or agricultural land.

Additionally, the fact sheet details the recent history of school district tax rates.