IKM-Manning homecoming theme Quarantine 2020

MANNING – IKM-Manning hosts homecoming activities this week under the theme Quarantine 2020, with a number of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic specifically to the community pep rally and parade.

The pep rally and coronation will be outdoors at Forman Field today, Friday, Sept. 18 beginning at 1:45 p.m. Only high school staff, students, and a limited number of guests of the homecoming court will be able to attend the pep rally in person. The general public will not be allowed to attend but the event will be live-streamed for those that wish to watch.

All those attending the pep rally will be expected to wear face coverings throughout the event. All high school staff and students as well as guests of the homecoming court will be seated in designated areas. School will be dismissed early today; Irwin at 2:10 p.m. and Manning at 2:25 p.m./2:30 p.m. The bus routes will run as normal.