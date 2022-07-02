IKM-Manning Jazz Contest Season Under Way

MANNING – The IKM-Manning Jazz Band has kicked off its contest season with strong showings at its first two contests of the year.

Director Ryan Runyan says it’s been exciting to return to in-person competitions following a year of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

“Getting back to in-person events has been a slow start this year after not doing much last year, but the excitement is building now that we’ve performed twice,” Runyan said.

“The kids are happy to get to travel and perform outside of the district, and we look forward to three more opportunities this season.”

IKMM Jazz headed to the Triton Jazz Festival on January 13 at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. With an incredible 18 bands in Class

2A, the most Runyan says he’s seen at a competition, it was a good

place to gauge where the band is at early in the contest season.

