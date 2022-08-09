IKM-Manning kicks off Homecoming Week Monday

IKM-Manning’s Homecoming Week 2022 will be held next week, with a week of spirit days and preparations starting Monday, September 12 and culminate with the pep rally, parade, and big game on Friday, September 16.

A community pep rally will be held in the IKM-Manning High School gym in Manning at 1:15 p.m. Friday, September 16. Please remember that school doors are locked during the day and will open for the pep rally at 1 p.m. The school requests the public not arrive earlier than that.

All IKM-Manning community members and alumni are invited to attend with the students to see the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen. 2022 Candidates include: Nevaeh Boland; Emmie Ring; Julianna Stribe; Kaitlynn Spoelstra; Brianna Rosonke; Madelyn Snyder; Eli Dreyer; Cooper Irlmeier; Cooper Perdew; Hunter Smith; Will Fara; and Caden Keller.

The Homecoming parade, beginning about 2:15 or approximately 30 minutes after the pep rally ends, will organize in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot. Float entries should report to that site no later than 2 p.m. that day. The parade will proceed west on 2nd Street from the Catholic Church to Main Street then turn south down Main Street, ending at Manning Service Center.

Information will be sent home with students regarding pick up points for parents and bus routes after the parade.

The IKM-Manning Wolves take on the Missouri Valley Big Reds in the Homecoming football game starting at 7 p.m. Friday night, September 16. Homecoming Royalty will be recognized in a pre game ceremony beginning at 6:40 p.m. at Forman F