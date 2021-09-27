IKM-Manning patrons to vote on additional PPEL
MANNING – Two days following the defeat of a $19.95 million bond referendum, the IKM-Manning School Board voted unanimously in a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 16 to proceed with a new solution to address critical, current facilities needs.
The IKM-Manning Board approved a resolution calling for an election to impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) tax not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
Utilizing current valuations, if approved the total PPEL dollars for IKM-Manning would be estimated at $582,123.
Full article in the Tribune.
