IKM-Manning patrons to vote on additional PPEL

MANNING – Two days following the defeat of a $19.95 million bond referendum, the IKM-Manning School Board voted unanimously in a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 16 to proceed with a new solution to address critical, current facilities needs.

The IKM-Manning Board approved a resolution calling for an election to impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) tax not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

Utilizing current valuations, if approved the total PPEL dollars for IKM-Manning would be estimated at $582,123.

Full article in the Tribune.