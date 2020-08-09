IKM-Manning proposes $19.2 million bond issue

Polls Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. * Irwin Community Building, Manilla Fire Hall, Sacred Heart Church Hall in Manning

MANNING – Patrons of the IKM-Manning School District will head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 8 to cast ballots in a special election that, if approved, will provide $19.2 million in funding for facility needs.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Voters in Shelby and Audubon Counties will cast ballots at the Irwin Community Building. Voters in Crawford and Carroll Counties will cast ballots at the Manilla Fire Hall and Sacred Heart Church Hall in Manning, respectively.

IKM-Manning Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller said the bond issue has been a proposal a year and a half in the making. When he arrived four years ago, he asked about what the long-term facility plan was for IKM-Manning.

“I was told there was not a plan, but instead we were reactive just making repairs and not being proactive in planning,” Miller said. “We had an outside firm come out and complete a district and building assessment for our buildings and when the results came back we realized that we had a bigger issue than funds available and wanted to complete a 20-30 year Master Plan.

“The board did not rush into this as they have been working on this for almost a year and a half,” Miller added. “They wanted to make sure this was done correctly and different options were explored.

“The board has had numerous conversations and many decisions and feel we need to stop being reactive in building repairs and become proactive as we owe it to our students of today, but also tomorrow.”

Proposal

The $19.2 million bond issue proceeds would be used for a number of facility improvements, site improvements and safety and security improvements.

Miller characterized some as required and others as urgent. Proposed in the facility plan:

• New addition that consolidates all learning centers at the Manning building. The new addition includes general education classrooms, special education classrooms, project-based learning center, cafeteria, media center, gymnasium and two locker rooms and restrooms.

• Renovation of the existing middle school and elementary spaces in Manning.

• Targeted renovation at the high school including areas like CTE, FCS and other general education classrooms.

• Renovation of restrooms into modern accessible spaces.

• District administration will be consolidated into one location.

• Site improvements will include a new bus loop and additional parking on the north side, paving replacement at the south side of the building, and a new storm sewer system that addresses flooding.

• Safety and security improvements will include a new fire sprinkler system in the existing middle and elementary schools as well as the new addition, a new fire alarm system throughout the entire Manning building, and creation of a single point entryway with controlled access into the school.

Costs

Costs for the bond referendum will be paid through property taxes. According to Miller, the cost to a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 will cost $8.37 per month or $100.45 per year. Commercial property with a $100,000 taxable valuation will be $15 per month or $180 per year. Agriculture property costs will be roughly 20 cents per acre per month or $2.44 per acre per year.

The bond proceeds would be paid off over a 20-year period. Based on current interest rates, the total aggregate interest cost is estimated at $4.035 million.

If the bond referendum is approved, the district anticipates the tax rate impact to be $2 per $1,000 taxable valuation, increasing the overall district tax rate in fiscal year 2022 to $11.70 per $1,000.

Miller said education is trying hard to have on-site learning during this COVID-19 pandemic, even when there are spikes in positive cases and exposures. Students will be in the buildings and the district wants to plan for the future with trade programs and Future Ready, to provide opportunities for students to be successful in life no matter their career goals.

“I understand the uncertain times, but if not now when?,” he asks. “Can anyone guarantee where the economy will be in the next few years?”

Miller said if the bond issue doesn’t pass, the district likely will be bringing it before the public again in a year, after determining the main issues why it didn’t gain approval. As superintendent he can’t try to convince district patrons to vote one way or another – just provide the facts and information.

“The question I have always asked is for our voters to become informed and make their own decision on if this is a priority for our communities and our school district,” he said. “Do not make a decision based on what your neighbors, friends, etc. feel.

“Instead, base it on the facts and how it affects you as a property tax owner, and what impact it will have not only for today’s students but also the next 30 years.”

The referendum needs 60 percent approval to pass.