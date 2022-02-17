IKM-Manning sending 23 to All-State Speech Program

MANNING – IKM-Manning has had an incredible 23 students across four speech groups be nominated for all-state status and asked to perform at the all-state festival this weekend in Ames.

“Our kids did a super job at state and we received four All-State nominations -- the most our school has had in a single year for Large Group All-State,” said Judy Jacobsen, IKMM 4-12 Technology & At-Risk Instructor.

Congratulations to Emma Branning, Maeve Nielsen, Eryn Ramsey, Sarah Christensen, McKenna Mullen, Regan Grau, Avery Henkelman, Adrianna Williams, Keegan Haskins, Emily Albertsen, Kasche Huehn, Josiah Conner, Kavin Beam, Katy Wooster, Jessica Christensen, Eli Haskins, Ben Niles, Nolan Ramsey, Luke Ramsey, Max Nielsen, Eli Guzman, Brody Blom, and Justine Koski.

A total of 11 groups with 42 students performed at the IHSSA Large Group Speech district contest held recently. Of those groups, nine groups advance to State, seven of those received a Division I rating, six of those seven were straight Division I ratings from all judges, and four were selected to go on to All-State.

“It’s hard to get one group to go to All-State, let alone four,” said Jacobsen.

In total, there were 740 group improvs entered in the district competition this year, and only 25 of the most outstanding groups were chosen to perform at All-State. IKM-M students competed against students in all classes.

“Having four groups selected is a testament to the hard work the students and coaches put into this art,” Jacobsen said. “We are excited to support the 23 students representing IKM-Manning at All-State.”

