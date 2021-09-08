Immanuel Lutheran members “blessed” to support Tanzania through mission work

HARLAN -- Rick Chipman said he used to “pray to God that he didn’t send me to Africa to be a missionary.”

Now, Rick and his wife, Cheryl, say they are “blessed” to participate in the Tanzania mission trips with the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan.

Cheryl and Rick are devoted members of the church and avid supporters of the church’s mission trips to Tanzania, an East African country more than 8,000 miles from Iowa.

Despite the massive distance between these two regions, Immanuel Lutheran Church bridges the gap to preach and gather with Tanzanian natives during their mission trips.

COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented church members from actually traveling to the country for a mission trip this year, but the church is still working to help out in Tanzania.

The church recently provided the funds to build two wells to bring clean water to the people of Tanzania. They finished drilling one well and have ambassadors working to drill another one soon.

The Chipmans have worked on a number of projects to improve the lives of the people they visit in Tanzania. They have even flown frozen swine semen across the world to improve agriculture in the country.

