Incentive grant would fund new CTE programs

HARLAN – High school students in southwest Iowa likely will have more career and technical educational (CTE) opportunities at Iowa Western Community College’s rural centers should state grant funding applied for by IWCC for the programs be approved.

The Harlan Community Schools have provided a letter of support to IWCC for a partnership academy program and grant funding offered through the state.

As part of IWCC’s intent to continue moving in the direction of offering CTE programming at its center locations, the Shelby County Center could see a transportation lab (auto and diesel) and a business and marketing program added to the list of opportunities at the Harlan campus.