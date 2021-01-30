An Incredible Honor



KYLE GORDON United States Army Band



(DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes)

Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period.



(DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, leads troops during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided military ceremonial support during the inaugural period.