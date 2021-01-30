An Incredible Honor
WASHINGTON, DC – Harlan native Kyle Gordon was part of history in the making Wednesday, Jan. 20, performing with the U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own, the premier band of the U.S. Army, at the inauguration ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.
He’s come a long way from the fifth-grade tuba player pumping out an oom-pah-pah during a solo/ensemble performance in the Harlan Community High School gymnasium back in the early 2000s.
His journey has taken him from Harlan Community to Drake University for his undergraduate degree, Indiana University for his master’s, and a stint with the Houston Grand Opera before being selected as bass trombonist for the U.S. Army Band’s concert band two years ago.
