Incubator model helps businesses thrive

HARLAN – Current and “graduated” businesses at Hive452, an incubator for small business development in Shelby County based in Harlan, gathered recently to share their growth, honor those who are moving on after out-growing their space, and to announce open entrepreneurial space for new business opportunities.

Living Well Home Care and Thrive Occupational Therapy, Health and Wellness are moving to new areas in Harlan, and Michael David Imagery has plans to work without a storefront at this time.

The three have joined CoffeeGirl, Still Water Studios, Moonshots and one private office in the downtown Harlan incubator building at 1205 7th St. to make up the inaugural class of businesses since Hive452 officially opened in 2019.

Business owners Sara Poepsel-Miller, Erica Stevens and Mike Wohlhutter give the start-up incubator glowing reviews, and heaped praise on developers Arlin and Pete Sorensen for their vision, dedication and support to new businesses in Shelby County.

“It’s been wonderful, and being able to be here was probably the biggest game changer for me since I started the business,” said Living Well’s Poepsel-Miller. “Being able to have an office here really changed everything for me.”

Living Well provides personal care services to seniors in Harlan and Shelby County, enabling them to live safely and happily in their homes.

Stevens said she remembers walking into Hive452 when she first opened Thrive, and finally saw her vision validated. “You’ve helped all of us think about growth, short term and long term,” Stevens said.

Thrive specializes in holistic occupational therapy treatment for prenatal prehab, postnatal rehab, pelvic floor dysfunction and fertility support.

Wohlhutter owns Michael David Imagery, and took his passion for photography and molded it into a business model where he has many reach out to him for photography services in everything from sports and nature to local events.

