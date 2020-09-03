Independent audit confirms overstated vacation balances

COUNTY – An independent audit, tax and consulting firm retained by Shelby County through its legal counsel, Ahlers and Cooney P.C., to deeper investigate the findings of a state audit regarding the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, has confirmed alleged, improper vacation payments to three former Shelby County employees as reported in the special investigation by the state auditor.

The independent investigation confirms employee vacation balances allegedly were overstated, which provided employees Robert Seivert, Mike Jensen and Jason Wickizer with improper economic benefits in the form of direct compensation and non-cash benefits (overstated accrued vacation balance).