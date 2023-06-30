Indoor baseball/softball complex enters final construction phases

HARLAN — The Harlan community’s new baseball and softball indoor facility is entering its final construction phases. The facility is located at J.J. Jensen Park and is owned by Little Cyclone Baseball. The indoor facility will be open year-around for grades 5 through 12 to practice in.

Attendees at Tuesday’s HCHS baseball and softball games were able to check out the new facility.

This project has been in the works for over a year and a half following approval from the city. The facility aims to give accessible space to practice during the off-season. Prior, athletes practiced in the high school gym but due to scheduling conflicts there is typically limited space available.

All of the contractors for the project are locally based. Ahrenholtz Construction, Kloewer Plumbing & Heating, Tom’s Electric & Grain Equipment and Dean Sorensen helped make this facility possible.

“It’s been a good process and great working with all the local people on this project,” head high school baseball coach Heath Stein said.

Fundraising efforts are still needed to complete the interior work on the building. Once fully up and running, there will be more fundraising events to stay on top of the upkeep and operational costs.

As long as sufficient funds are raised, the completed building will be available for use in the fall.

“It’s going to be there for a lot of years and help a ton of kids,” Stein said. “We want to see them succeed for a long time.”