Indoor JJ Jensen baseball/ softball facility proposed

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has signed off on a proposal by a non-profit organization to construct an indoor baseball/softball batting facility on city property at JJ Jensen Park in northeast Harlan.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 7 allowing the measure to move ahead pending the drafting of a final agreement, following a presentation by Heath Stein and Toshia Kasperbauer, head coaches of the Harlan Community High School baseball and softball teams.

The two addressed the council on behalf of numerous school patrons who had requested they be involved in the process to develop an indoor space for hitting, pitching and fielding during the off-weather part of the year.

“After our baseball season we talked at our meeting, and we thought it would be very beneficial for us to have a better facility for the winter months,” said Stein.

