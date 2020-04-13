Inspirational Messages
HARLAN -- In this difficult time, there’s nothing cooler than some uplifting messages. How about Kennedy, Drake and Avery Nippert (Aaron and Andrea) of Harlan with these inspirational sidewalk chalk messages and their hearts in the window? Awesome.
