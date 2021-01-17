Interim superintendent Johnson did not apply
HARLAN – Interim Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Lynn Johnson announced this week she has not applied for the permanent superintendent position.
Johnson is in her second year as interim superintendent following the resignation of the previous superintendent in 2019, and said in an email to staff this week that she has decided not to stay on in Harlan.
