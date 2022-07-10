Iowa’s first Charters of Freedom display to be dedicated in Manning Oct. 14

MANNING — Manning now has the uniqueness of possessing the first Charters of Freedom display in the State of Iowa; and only the second display west of the Mississippi. This permanent display is very special, and Manning is proud to make it available for public viewing. The display includes the United States Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the Constitution, designed to reflect documents at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Dedication of Manning’s Charters of Freedom display will be held Friday, Oct. 14. The high school band will play the National Anthem to begin the 2 p.m. ceremony. The dedication will include presentation of the colors by the Manning VFW, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Manning Boy Scouts, and a cannon volley. Several special guests will be on hand when Mayor Joe Maas accepts the award on behalf of Manning residents.

Finishing touches are now being done at the site which will include an area with personalized pavers. Several have been ordered and they may still be ordered at the dedication ceremony.

Ten years ago, Foundation Forward, Inc., a North Carolina non-profit, began the educational project to promote the preservation of American history. Through its work, over 30 displays have been dedicated across the country in nine states.

Over the past two years, Manning native Ron Reischl partnered with the foundation to establish the display in Manning.

It is located on the east edge of Manning in the Heritage Park campground near the Carroll County Freedom Rock. For anyone unable to attend the dedication, the display can be viewed at any time. A time capsule will also be buried near the Freedom Rock after the dedication.

For further information, see ManningIA.com/freedom.