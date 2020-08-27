Iowa’s oldest living woman Marine
MARNE -- Elleen Wheatley’s words of wisdom as she nears 103 years old are “appreciate and enjoy every day.” Wheatley of Marne will mark her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
She has the honor of being recognized as Iowa’s Oldest Living Woman Marine. A Leslie, IA native, Wheatley entered the Marine Corps in 1942 when she was 25 years old.
