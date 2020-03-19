Iowa’s Restaurants Remain Open and Ready to Serve Patrons

Following is a statement from the Iowa Restaurant Association. Any text may be attributed to Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Iowa’s restaurants are open. While we realize several states have required restaurants to close for in-restaurant dining, at this time there is no indication that Iowa is following suit. We recognize this is a fluid situation but for now WE ARE HERE!

Iowa’s restaurants take the health and well-being of our patrons and employees extremely seriously. Every single Iowa restaurant has at least one Certified Food Protection Manager -- it is a mandate we have embraced for more than five years. We take proactive steps to help stop the spread of contagions 365 days per year.

Even so, we are taking extra steps to go above and beyond to sanitize our dining rooms, restrooms and kitchens. Few people realize that we have always worked with the same companies, and use many of the same products, as healthcare facilities to sanitize our establishments.

Again, most of our restaurants remain open for business, welcoming guests with warm hospitality and great meals -- feeding bodies and spirits at a time when people need both.

We stand ready to serve you.

That being said, if you are not feeling well, or are part of a highly vulnerable or at-risk population due to underlying health issues, stay home or meet us at your car door. We will make your favorite meals and you can opt for carryout. If you prefer a third party delivery service, please seek one that is deploying ‘no contact’ protocols. We’d prefer to hand the meals we make directly to you, but if that’s not an option, these protocols help mitigate some of the risk when meals are not delivered under our supervision. Remember, we will always come to your car.

Also, if you are in a position to buy a gift card and sit on it for a while, you will be helping your local favorite hospitality establishment get through a tough time. If you have been forced to cancel a large gathering or catering order, please try to work with the small business people who likely invested significantly to meet your previous need. We will be here to work with and welcome you through our doors when this passes.

Restaurants have always been the cornerstones of our communities, serving as gathering places in good and difficult times. Right now, we are still able to fulfill that role. It is a responsibility we take extremely seriously and as long as we are able, we are here to help create positive memories and experiences for all of our patrons.

About the Iowa Restaurant Association

The Iowa Restaurant Association is an advocacy organization supporting Iowa’s industry with educational and promotional programs across the state. www.restaurantiowa.com.