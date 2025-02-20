Iowa Cancer Registry shares Shelby County, statewide cancer data

SHELBY COUNTY — An estimated 21,000 Iowans were diagnosed with cancer in 2024, according to an annual report that tracks yearly cancer trends.

The annual Cancer in Iowa report by the Iowa Cancer Registry found the state has the fastest-growing rate of new cancers and the second-highest rate of new cancers in the country. The report also stated each year, there are about 85 new cancer diagnosis and 27 cancer deaths in Shelby County.

The Iowa Cancer Registry and University of Iowa College of Public Health, in collaboration with the Iowa Cancer Consortium, University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Iowa Rural Health Association, is hosting the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project to present county-specific cancer information and address community concerns in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“The goal of the 99 Counties Project is to provide local partners with actionable cancer data specific to their county so they can address cancer concerns and promote healthier communities,” says Mary Charlton, professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa and director of the Iowa Cancer Registry.

Shelby County cancer incidence rates are typically higher in men then women, according to the report. Prostate cancer is the top diagnosed cancer in the county, with 13 new cases and over 6 deaths in the county per year. The remaining top five Shelby County cancer diagnoses are female breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma. There are about 10 new breast cancer diagnoses in the county each year.

Statewide, the report said top new diagnoses will be breast, prostate and lung cancer, which are estimated to make up 40.5% of new cancer diagnoses. It found cancer deaths continue to trend downward in Iowa, and estimate 6,100 Iowans will die from cancer this year.

This year’s report also focused on how the use of alcohol contributes to cancer. Iowa has the fourth highest rate of binge drinking in the country, which the Centers for Disease Control defines as five or more drinks in one occasion for men and four or more for women.

Alcohol is known to help contribute to oral cavity, larynx, esophageal, liver and breast cancers, Charlton said.

Cancer risk factors for Shelby Countians include smoking, binge drinking, obesity, and lack of physical activity, the report stated.





