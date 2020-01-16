IOWA CAUCUSES

COUNTY – The eyes of the nation will be upon the State of Iowa once again Monday, Feb. 3 for the Republican and Democratic Caucuses, and Shelby County will be included in the national media spotlight.

Republican caucus participants will elect delegates, alternate delegates and junior delegates to the Shelby County Republican Convention.

In addition, they will elect two people to serve on the Shelby County Republican Party Central Committee. Participants are asked to sign in by 6:30 p.m. as a large turnout is expected and the caucus can begin promptly at 7 p.m.