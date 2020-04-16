Iowa Community Kitchen awarded $17,280 grant

COUNTY -- The Iowa Community Kitchen based in Harlan is the recipient of a $17,280 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide meals to those in need in Shelby County.

“This is fantastic news,” said Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Director. “Through the support of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors, the Shelby County Public Health Nurse and Town and Country Credit Union, Iowa Community Kitchen will be able to continue to provide their services to help slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county, particularly regarding senior citizens with underlying medical conditions and other vulnerable residents.”

On March 31, the Shelby County Board of Supervisors, working with the Shelby County Public Health Department, submitted a grant request to Iowa Economic Development Authority for a Community Development Block Grant to support the meal distribution program of Iowa Community Kitchen.

The proposed project would allow ICK to expand their distribution of meal service to senior citizens, individuals in the area with underlying health conditions, and others at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 23 percent of Shelby County residents being over the age of 65 and the Meals on Wheels service in Shelby County stopping operations during the pandemic, it was determined that Iowa Community Kitchen’s ability to increase their meal production to provide an additional 300 meals to this at risk group was needed support for county residents.

The grant request included $14,400 to help with the cost of food supplies necessary to prepare the meals, $1,800 to help with the cost of reusable containers to deliver the meals, and $1,080 to help with the transportation cost of delivering the meals.

For the grant, which is a reimbursable grant, the Board of Supervisors approved Shelby County acting as the fiscal agent. Town & Country Credit Union will work with Iowa Community Kitchen to provide a line-of-credit for purchases.

On April 6, Shelby County received a letter from IEDA announcing that the grant application was approved.

Need a Meal?

Meals can be delivered to your home. At-risk individuals are being advised to stay home.

To set up a meal delivery from Iowa Community Kitchen, please call by noon Saturday to be on the list to receive meals the following Monday:

712-571-9056

Drive-through also available starting at 3 p.m. on Mondays at First Baptist Church, Harlan.