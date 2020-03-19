Home / Home

Iowa Community Kitchen offering daily meals

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 9:59am admin

    •  Dine-in community kitchen no longer an option.
    •  Daily meals available via drive through for seniors and homeless, and delivery to true shut-ins beginning Monday, March 23.
    •  MUST call in advance 712-571-9056 by noon Saturday, March 21.
    •  Pick up a variety of food for seven meals, then may repeat the process by calling in the following Saturday.
    •  At First Baptist Church, 1325 Chatburn Ave., Harlan
    •  Donations of non-perishable food items accepted.

