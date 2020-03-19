Iowa Community Kitchen offering daily meals
• Dine-in community kitchen no longer an option.
• Daily meals available via drive through for seniors and homeless, and delivery to true shut-ins beginning Monday, March 23.
• MUST call in advance 712-571-9056 by noon Saturday, March 21.
• Pick up a variety of food for seven meals, then may repeat the process by calling in the following Saturday.
• At First Baptist Church, 1325 Chatburn Ave., Harlan
• Donations of non-perishable food items accepted.
