Iowa Community Kitchen opening Earling location

EARLING – Iowa Community Kitchen will be opening a second location in Shelby County on a trial basis in February, providing meals in Earling at St. Joseph's Parish Hall on Tuesdays from Feb. 4-18.

The Earling location has been in the work for months, officials said, and will serve a need for those individuals who can’t make it to Harlan at the First Baptist Church location every Tuesday.

Officials said they’ve been searching for that second location for Shelby County and Earling welcomed the group.

Hours will be 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, February 4, 11 and 18, 2020. The community kitchen in Earling will be a trial run to see if it can be supported by residents.