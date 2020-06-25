Iowa Community Kitchen regular meals

FYI to all of Shelby County. Iowa Community Kitchen has decided not to re-open at this time due to rising COVID numbers here in Shelby County. They will keep all posted for a future re-opening date.

HARLAN -- Iowa Community Kitchen will resume regular meals on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

Recommended COVID-19 conditions will be in place including temperatures taken of everyone and six-foot social distancing, except for families.

COVID-19 home deliveries will cease following the June 29 meal. Previously scheduled home deliveries will continue. Meals at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Earling are expected to resume in the fall.

Regular meals will be held every Tuesday. A minimum $3 donation is requested. There are no income qualifications as everyone is welcome.