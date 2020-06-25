Home / Home

Iowa Community Kitchen regular meals to resume

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:53am admin

    HARLAN -- Iowa Community Kitchen will resume regular meals on Tuesday, July 7 from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
    Recommended COVID-19 conditions will be in place including temperatures taken of everyone and six-foot social distancing, except for families.
    COVID-19 home deliveries will cease following the June 29 meal.  Previously scheduled home deliveries will continue.  Meals at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Earling are expected to resume in the fall.
    Regular meals will be held every Tuesday.  A minimum $3 donation is requested.  There are no income qualifications as everyone is welcome.

 

