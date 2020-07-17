Iowa Dept. of Education guidelines released

STATE – Guidance from the Iowa Department of Education released in late June allows schools to re-open with normal activities and without requirements for students and teachers to observe social distancing, have their temperatures checked when entering a building, or be required to wear a mask.

Those decisions are being left to individual school districts, state officials said.

Guidelines were posted on the department’s website to help districts form their plans for the school year. Guidance calls for staff and students to stay home if they’re sick, but no temperature checks or health screenings are being required.

Face coverings are not required but staff and students are allowed to wear them if they choose. Districts are asked to teach students not to criticize or “bully” those who choose to wear a mask.

Districts are being asked to provide appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) as well as training for employees, and are advised to post signage regarding how to stop the spread of COVID-19, and have routine cleaning practices in the buildings.

The state guidance follows much of that being provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

State officials received some push-back that the guidelines didn’t go far enough, and within a day the Iowa Department of Education released a statement saying further clarification will be forthcoming.

“The Department of Education acknowledges that the reopening guidance released Thursday, June 25, needs further clarification, and will release additional information in the near future as well as health and safety measures for teachers to use to assist students and families. An example of the health and safety work we have already delivered for schools to use in their Return-to-Learn work is available here. This is a sample of materials available to schools that helps teach students about mitigation strategies such as handwashing and distancing from others.

“We recognize that face masks can be an important tool to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health do not recommend that districts and non-public schools require masks for all students and staff because of the considerable implications for such a policy. However, schools may decide to require masks based on their individual situations and data.

“The Iowa Department of Education will continue to rely on the expertise of the Iowa Department of Public Health to support schools and communities during this reopening process to ensure all students and families can return to school safely.”