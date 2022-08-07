Iowa Gallivant back on the T-Bone Trail

COUNTY — The 2021 T-Bone Trail was one of the biggest and most entertaining promotions that Western Iowa has ever seen, so it’s Shelby County and Western Iowa Tourism Region’s absolute pleasure to do it again in 2022.

There’s plenty of steak in this region to make this year’s expedition through this region even more memorable. Watch for posts on Facebook at The T-Bone Trail Western Iowa by the “Iowa Gallivant”, Jay Goodvin. Like the page so you don’t miss a post.

This year’s road trip into Western Iowa will feature video promotions of the steak suppers that made the T-Bone Trail so popular, as well as more of those important landmarks everyone looks forward to seeing and learning about in all 36 counties of the region.

New coverage this year includes Bonus Beef videos from more of the local eateries, increased interviews with cattle producers, and showcasing a unique retailer in every county.

T-Bone Trail organizers say, “We only scratched the surface of what Western Iowa can offer, in 2021, and we can’t wait to highlight more communities, the off the beaten path destinations, popular restaurants, and wonderful locals that have always made this patchwork of 36 counties a memorable and wonderful place to live and visit.”