The Iowa Gallivant swings through Shelby County
COUNTY – Recognized public speaker, writer, social influencer, promoter, and blogger Jay Goodvin, The Iowa Gallivant, is making a swing through Shelby County Wednesday, Aug. 11 as part of his T-Bone Trail tourism trip through western Iowa.
The T-Bone Trail tour began earlier this year in Cass County, and will wind its way through northwest and southwest Iowa.
The stop in Shelby County will include a 10 a.m. visit to the Elk Horn Danish Windmill, Museum of Danish America, and Danish Countryside Vines & Wines. A noon lunch will be held at Grace on Main.
At 1:30 p.m. the tour moves to Harlan and Earling, with stops at Monogram Prepared Meats, Farm Sweet Farm and Lonely Oak Distillery. The day will conclude with a 5 p.m. dinner at The Purple Door in Harlan, with lodging for the evening at Scotty’s Place Airbnb east of Harlan.
