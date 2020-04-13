Iowa issues shortage order for PPEs

STATE – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday, April 10 issued a personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage order, which requires providers to work with the health department in extending the use of PPEs in Iowa.

The order applies to health care providers, clinics, hospitals, medical and response agencies, etc. who treat patients and use personal protective equipment.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement.

The order requires that such providers minimize patient contact when possible while maximizing how barriers and ventilators are used. All elective procedures are canceled, and patients will have to cover their mouths with a different barrier or mask other than surgical face masks.

Going forward, if the supply can’t meet demand, face masks can be utilized beyond the recommended shelf-life, meaning they won’t have to be switched out after seeing each patient. Eye protection such as face shields should be reusable. Coronavirus patients can be sent home if medically stable.

In addition, there’s a third step the state can implement if needed, such as using PPEs past shelf life recommendations, prioritizing face masks for interactions only with infected patients, and using homemade face masks with face shields.

Shelby County officials recently received a shipment of PPEs brought in by the Iowa National Guard, and said they have been distributed to health care providers and emergency services personnel throughout the county. While there isn’t a large amount of availability locally, officials said Shelby County is positioned better than others at this point.