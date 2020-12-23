Iowa Jazz Championships are canceled for 2020
HARLAN – The Iowa Jazz Championships (IJC) Board of Directors announced last week the cancelation of the 2021 event scheduled for April 6, 2021.
The decision came from the IJC Board of Directors and Co-Chairs Tuesday, Dec. 15 after learning the Iowa Bandmasters Association (IBA) had removed the competitive aspect of the six district festivals in Iowa for 2021.
